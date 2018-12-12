UNITED STATES - A new report out Wednesday morning shows how being overweight is bad for your health.

Various researchers, including from the American Cancer Society, say excess body fat was responsible for nearly 4 percent of cancers worldwide in 2012.

The report says those who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of developing 13 cancers, including colorectal, esophagus, liver, pancreas, and breast.

According to the report, approximately 4 million deaths were caused by being overweight in 2015. 

Researchers say approximately 40 percent of adults and 18 percent of children were overweight in 2016.

