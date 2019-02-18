CLARK COUNTY, WA - Clark County Public Health has not identified any new measles cases or new exposure locations in its ongoing outbreak investigation.
The number of cases of the highly contagious viral illness remains 61.
Clark County, in southwestern Washington, has been the epicenter of the outbreak that began on December 31.
Of the 61 cases confirmed in Clark County, 54 were not immunized against measles.
Immunization status couldn't be verified for five cases, and two cases involved a child who had received only a single dose of the MMR vaccine.