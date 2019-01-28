UNITED STATES - Does having a "regular doctor" make a difference in your health care?
A new study says it does.
Researchers at Northwestern Medicine compared the quality of care between those who had a primary care doctor and those who did not.
Overall - the amount of care people got, was pretty similar. But those with a primary care doctor were more likely to have access to counseling services and cancer screenings.
They were also more likely to get things they did not need, like unnecessary antibiotics.