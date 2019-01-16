UNITED STATES - The American Red Cross is pleading for Americans to donate blood.
The organization says it collected about 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations over the holiday season.
The Red Cross says there also tends to be fewer donations in January because of the weather and seasonal illness.
The blood type in highest demand is Type O.
If you'd like to donate, call your local Red Cross to set up a time, or you can download the free Red Cross donor app.
Kennewick location:
7202 W Deschutes Ave
(509) 783-6195
Richland location:
447 Wellsian Way
(800) 448-3543
Yakima location:
302 S 2nd Street
Yakima, WA 98901
