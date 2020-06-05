RICHLAND, WA- The Richland School Board announced Friday that the latest superintendent candidate has withdrawn the acceptance of the position.
Mark Davidson withdrew from the superintendent position, according to Richland School District leaders due to COVID-19 concerns and the uncertainty it could bring to him, his family and the community.
The Board said families, students and staff are its first priority to opening schools in the fall and that board members will be evaluating options for the superintendent position over the next several weeks.
The Board continues to standby the decision to close school for the summer to finalize all plans to reopen in the fall.