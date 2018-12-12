UNITED STATES - A new study suggests your doctor's stethoscope may make you sick.
Researchers examined 40 stethoscopes used in ICU and found they were all contaminated with numerous bacteria, including the one that causes staph infections.
The way a doctor cleans the device may not be doing any good. Doctors cleaned 20 using their preferred method while 10 were cleaned using the recommended hydrogen peroxide wipes.
Only 2 of the ones cleaned by doctors had reduced the contamination to what is found on a new stethoscope.
The wipes lowered the bacteria to the clean level on half.