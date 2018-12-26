CANADA - Scientists are learning more about a violent sleep disorder in which people kick and yell while sleeping.
When people enter REM sleep, they're in a deep sleep. Normally, the brain sends signals to prevent muscles from moving.
But those signals are disrupted in people with REM Sleep Behavior Disorder. It can lead a person to act out in dreams, sometimes becoming physically violent.
Researchers in Canada studied nearly a thousand older adults with the disorder. They found patients were more likely to be on antidepressants to treat depression or have PTSD.
The condition was also more common in men.