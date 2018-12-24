UNITED STATES - If guacamole is on your holiday menu, take note. A new warning to wash avocados before eating them has been issued.
The Food and Drug Administration is recommending people thoroughly wash the peel of an avocado... even though it's not going to be consumed.
In samples taken by the FDA during a study between 2014 and 2016, nearly 18 percent of avocado skins tested positive for listeria.
The agency says washing the avocado skin helps prevent bacteria and contaminants from getting on your knife and transferring into the avocado as you cut into it.