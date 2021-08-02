RICHLAND, WA - At Kadlec Regional Medical Center, almost all of their ICU patients and Emergency Room patients with COVID are non-vaccinated people. Global studies show Kadlec is not the only hospital facing this dilemma in addition to the rising number of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and burn out amongst their physicians
"Seeing people day after day on ventilators and going from one room after another with another person on life support really takes a toll on us mentally." said Dr. John Matheson, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Kadlec.
Across the nation, 862 emergency physicians from the American College of Emergency Physicians and Morning Consult participated in a study that found that 87 percent felt more stressed since the beginning of Covid-19. 72 percent said they had professional burnout.
"We see so many people suffering and we take it home. It's hard to shut it off." said Registered Nurse and Acute Care Manager Darcy Dixon.
Nurses, doctors, caregivers, and healthcare workers face the realities of the pandemic everyday at their jobs.
"We are not going to give up but there have been a number of nurses and doctors who have left the profession because of the toll of treating this pandemic. And we were already facing a nurse shortage." Said Dr. Matheson.
When asking what can be done to help support healthcare workers, Dr. Matheson and Darcy Dixon said the solution can be simple.
"Get vaccinated. I do believe that getting vaccinated is a personal choice but it has been proven to be safe and effective and we have the experience to know they're effective. They're not 100%, you could still get CPOVID, but their symptoms won't be as severe. It will protect you from deaths and hospitalizations, which almost all of our COVID-related death and hospitalization are those who are not vaccinated. And that's not just here at Kadlec but nationwide." said Dr. Matheson.
Both Dixon and Matheson accredit their families for helping them get through this challenging time.
"It takes a toll on us mentally and has definitely affected us personally but we are thankful for the number of hard working nurses who sacrifice everyday." said Dixon.
I have a loving family and this pandemic has taught me to be grateful for the little things too." said Matheson.