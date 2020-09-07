Healthy Headspace: Firefighters and Mental Health

Weather Alert

...VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS TOMORROW... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS BEGIN NEAR NOON TODAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO THE AREA AND ADVANCES SOUTHWEST WHILE OVERLAPPING WITH LOW HUMIDITY. STRONG WINDS OUT OF THE NORTH/NORTHEAST ARE ANTICIPATED TO DEVELOP LATE THIS MORNING IN THE COLUMBIA BASIN THAT WILL THEN SPREAD TO THE CASCADES AND CENTRAL OR BY NIGHT. THEREAFTER POOR RH RECOVERY IS EXPECTED MONDAY NIGHT WITH WINDS REMAINING EAST TO NORTHEAST OVER CASCADES AND AREAS JUST EASTWARD. CRITICAL CONDITIONS ARE THEN EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ON TUESDAY OVER AND NEAR THE EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES AND AROUND THE COLUMBIA GORGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TODAY, MONDAY, FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR640, OR641, WA641, OR642, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640 CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 642 SOUTHERN BLUE AND STRAWBERRY MOUNTAINS, AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675 EASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * MINIMUM HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12-18 PERCENT. * WIND...NORTH TO NORTHEAST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE, WITH THE HIGHEST GUSTS IN THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN. * IMPACTS...ANY ONGOING FIRES OR NEW FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. AS YOU RECREATE THIS LABOR DAY, TAKE CARE WITH GRILLS, FIRES, AND FLAME. DON'T PARK VEHICLES ON DRY GRASSES. USE SPARK ARRESTORS ON OFF ROAD VEHICLES. FULLY EXTINGUISH CIGARETTES AND FLAME. OBEY LOCAL RULES REGARDING CAMPFIRES AND CONSIDER FOREGOING A CAMPFIRE EVEN IF ALLOWED. &&