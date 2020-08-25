Healthy Headspace: Resources for Adults

TRI-CITIES, WA - Everyone feels sad, stressed or angry from time to time. If these feelings just won't go away, you may be struggling with depression or even thoughts of suicide.
When it comes to adults and mental health, Susan Lind with Tri-Cities Community Health said a big one older people are struggling with is feeling isolated.
She said it's because they are not able to see their loved ones or travel around as much as they typically would.
"A lot of times when people are more isolated, they may start to notice that they may start to struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts," Lind said.
Lind said sadness is one indicator.
"A lot of times you'll feel sad, but that does not mean it's suicidal thoughts. You want to look for signs that you or a loved one that might be isolating yourself, away from family and friends, that you typically might spend time with," Lind said.
Lind said another indicator is feeling worthless.
"Another warning sign is people start to have thoughts of maybe being better off it they weren't alive or maybe my situation will improve if only this would happen," Lind said.
She said depression in general is also a warning sign.
"People sometimes really start to struggle with their self esteem or may notice that they are struggling with concentrating on things that they are not able to focus as much," Lind said.
Sleep and appetite can also be affected either overeating or eating too little or sleeping too little or sleeping too much. Lind said it can go both ways, but she said there are things you can do to improve your overall mood.
"Exercise is a big one that helps with our nervous system," Lind said.
She said social interaction even during the coronavirus is essential to stay connected.
"For the social pieces, connecting with loved ones. If you are not able to get out of your house, use electric forms of communication or even going back to letter writing," Lind said. "We still have mail so that is another way that you can connect with others."
If you are struggling mental health and would like help, you can contact staff at the Tri-Cities Community Health. Their website is mytcch.org.