Doctors and researchers are gathering more evidence that the key to good health lies in the gut. Given the connection between the mind and the digestive system, an emotional detox may improve overall gut health.
Certified Personal Trainer, Kelli Piggeé, says emotions like stress and anxiety can trigger symptoms in the digestive tract, a phenomenon commonly referred to as the "Gut-Brain Connection."
She says reducing levels of stress and anxiety can help relieve unwanted symptoms. Piggeé recommends the following activities to emotionally detox:
- Diaphragmatic breathing - belly breathing
- Getting a massage
- Spending time with friends and family
- Laughing - laughter is medicine
- Yoga
- Getting a pet, or playing with one
- Decreasing caffeine intake
Piggeé says making physical changes can also improve gut health, including:
- Getting enough sleep
- Eating slowly
- Staying hydrated
- Checking for food intolerances
- Taking a prebiotic or probiotic
- Changing your diet
When it comes to nutrition, Piggeé recommends reducing the amount of processed, high sugar, and high-fat foods. She says plant-based foods, lean protein, and foods high in fiber contribute to a healthy gut microbiome.