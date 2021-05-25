Do you have a hard time getting negative thoughts out of your head? Here's a funny, unforgettable story to help you reframe your mindset.
Dr. Param Srikantia, Professor at Baldwin Wallace University and TEDX Speaker from Ohio, calls that voice in your head "The Chattering Monkey." In the video above, he explains where the constant chatter comes from and how to rise above all the noise.
Understanding "The Chattering Monkey" is his secret to transcend negative thoughts and see the world as it really is.
This presentation is part of Dr. Srikantia's TED Talk titled "Why Life Sucks." For more inspiration, check it out on YouTube.