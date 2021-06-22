When summer hits, some people find themselves slipping into "vacation mode." That mindset that can make it hard to focus, but there are ways to balance the desire to play with getting work done.
Danette Layne, Founder of "Her for a Reason," says the brain is wired for simple rewards. She recommends developing a work first/reward second system by pairing bursts of productivity with an enjoyable activity. Simple rewards can even bring elements of vacation into daily life.
Here are Danette's 10 ideas to stay motivated and make life feel like a mini-vacation.
- Take your shoes off and walk in nature (beach, grass, dirt)
- Play with your kids: hunt for flat rocks and paint them
- Frisbee lunch or break outside
- Fill a pool with sand, stick the lawn chair nearby, play some Jimmy Buffett tunes
- Blanket on the river for a picnic or story time with the kids
- Road trip w/ good tunes and snacks, find a nearby sight that is often overlooked
- Sunset or Sunrise "date"
- Plan future dates for a real vacation - baby steps
- Put paper umbrellas in drinks and have a mocktail / cocktail with family or neighbors
- Sit outside and soak up the sun (bonus: read a book in a hammock)