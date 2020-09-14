Walla Walla winery raises $15k for mental health awareness

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY... THE WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY HAS EXTENDED THE AIR QUALITY ALERT...NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY. A SMOKE AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED. WILDFIRES BURNING IN THE REGION COMBINED WITH FORECASTED CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE AIR QUALITY TO REMAIN AT UNHEALTHY LEVELS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. INFORMATION ABOUT AIR QUALITY IS ON THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.ECY.WA.GOV/AIR.HTML OR CALL 360-407- 6000.