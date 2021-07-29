The heat is on as is a heat advisory now through Saturday night. Temperatures 95 to 107 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. Tonight clear and low temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Friday will be the hottest day at 107 degrees in Tri-Cities and 105 degrees in Yakima. Partly cloudy Saturday with high temps of 103 for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Sunday will cool back to the mid to upper 90’s and a chance of scattered showers. Rain of course is desperately needed so keep your fingers crossed. 

