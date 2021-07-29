The heat is on as is a heat advisory now through Saturday night. Temperatures 95 to 107 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. Tonight clear and low temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. Friday will be the hottest day at 107 degrees in Tri-Cities and 105 degrees in Yakima. Partly cloudy Saturday with high temps of 103 for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Sunday will cool back to the mid to upper 90’s and a chance of scattered showers. Rain of course is desperately needed so keep your fingers crossed.
Heat Advisory Has Been Issued Now Through Saturday Night
- Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
-
-
- Comments
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 106 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of very hot daytime temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call for hotter temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
98°F
Sunny
101°F / 67°F
8 PM
96°F
9 PM
90°F
10 PM
84°F
11 PM
80°F
12 AM
78°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver injured after rollover crash in Kennewick
- Emily Blunt says John Krasinski is 'immune' to her love scenes
- Sunnyside High School student wins 'Stuck at Prom' Scholarship
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards Clover Island $4 million dollars to save endangered aquatic animals
- Kennewick woman arrested after slashing patrol car tires and running from police
- A Look at the 2021 Tri-City Water Follies
- 2 injured, 2 arrested in early morning Walla Walla shooting
- Officer and suspect shot near first street in Yakima
- Level 3 sex offender address change
- Yakima Sheriff deputy investigated after DUI arrest
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.