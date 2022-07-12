Sunny and hot with a Heat Advisory from Noon- 9 PM. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106.
Heat Advisory... Tuesday Noon to 11 PM
- 100 to 106 (Dangerous Heat)
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks if Outside
- Don't Forget Pets
- Don't Leave Kids or Pets Unattended in Cars
Strong high pressure and a thermal trough will send temperatures into the triple digits today. Highs today will be a good 8-10 degrees above average, but still below record highs for this date. In 2002 Tri-Cities had a record high of 109 and in Yakima in was 105... Yuck!
A weak disturbance will move over the Cascades tonight. This will increase the winds in the Kittitas with gusts 25-35 mph tonight through Wednesday. It will also bring a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or t-storm overnight in the Blues. Temperatures cool 5-8 Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s-near 100. Winds will likely be a bit breezy tomorrow at 5-15 mph. We will need to keep an eye on the fire danger as winds increase and vegetation dries. Sunshine and dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-upper 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.
Temperatures warm again on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s-100. Winds begin to increase Saturday at 10-20 mph as a dry weather system sits off the coast. This system will move inland overnight with temperatures falling into the low-mid 90s by Sunday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy through Monday as the cooler air continues to spill over the Cascades. Highs will drop into the 80s-low 90s by Monday. Fire danger will likely rise this weekend with the breezy winds - Please be Firewise!
