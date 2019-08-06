Heat Advisory today through 8 pm tomorrow... Yuck! Hazy sunshine today and morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-105. Stay Cool!
Upper level low remains in the Pacific while a ridge of high pressure continues to sit in the four corners region. This is producing a southerly flow across the Pacific northwest pushing the heat from the desert southwest into the area. We'll also some moisture move north which will likely produce a few showers/storms in the Blues and southern east slopes later this afternoon and this evening.
Fires across the region has resulted in moderate air quality for most areas and will likely stay the same or worsen over the next couple of days. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect today for areas along and north of I-90.
The upper level low will send a disturbance into the region Wednesday with a chance for mountain showers/t-storms and we even have a chance for a stray shower overnight. Highs tomorrow between 100-105. Shower and storm chances increase Thursday afternoon/evening as the low begins to move onshore. Right now the best chance for storms will be on Friday and Saturday as the low tracks east of the Cascades. Saturday looks to be breezy as well with gusts 25-30 mph. Temperatures drop into the mid 90s Thursday, near 90s on Friday and low-mid 80s this weekend... Yes, some heat relief!