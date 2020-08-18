One more ugly HOT day.... Excessive Heat Warning until 9 PM with highs 96 to 104... Mostly to partly sunny, very hot and muggy today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs upper 90s-low 100s.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in northcentral spreading north into northeast Oregon (Blues) late this afternoon/evening and drifting north into SE WA/Columbia Basin after 6 pm-tonight. Any storm that develops will be capable of gusts 50-60 mph, frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours. The lightning and gusty winds will produce a critical fire danger in the Blues.
Red Flag Warning... NE Oregon (Blues) - Until 11 PM
- Frequent Lightning
- Gusty Winds... 50-60 mph
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
The ridge axis shifts a little east on Wednesday allowing some cooler air to spill over the Cascades and temperatures should drop into the mid-upper 90s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy Wednesday afternoon as the pressure gradient begins to tighten. A dry front Thursday will cool us down into the upper 80s-low 90s. Another trough/front arrives Friday with a slight chance for a morning shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley, breezy winds and cooler temperatures in the mid 80s-near 90s. The best chance of rain will be in the Cascades and western WA/OR.
The weekend looks nice with a little warming trend by Sunday. Saturday's highs in the upper 80s-near 90 and low-mid 90s by Sunday. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will continue early next week.