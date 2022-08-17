Sunny and Hot. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-107.
A strong ridge of high pressure and a southerly flow will keep temperatures in the triple digits throughout the workweek. Northern Lights... NWS Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch this evening through Thursday (8/17-18). Basically, this means a visible aurora borealis is possible as far south as the WA/OR border tonight. Remember to get away from any light pollution if you hope to see it.
Heat Advisory... Wednesday 11 AM - Friday 11 PM
- Location: Everyone
- Temps: 100 - 107
- Near Record Highs
- Stay Hydrate
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
- Increasing Fire Danger
Red Flag Warning - WA Cascades... Until Thursday 10 PM
- Above 1,500 ft
- Heat and Low Humidity
- Critical Fire Conditions
- Don't Be The Spark
An upper level low off the central coast of CA will send a little mid-level moisture and instability north today. This along with daytime heat could be enough for a few stray thunderstorms in southern and central OR today. Tomorrow we will see the slight chance expand north into the southern Washington Cascades. By Friday the chance will include the Blues and most of the WA Cascades. There's also a very slight (10%) possibility for a stray shower to slide off the east slopes into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight Friday. Most everyone else will just see some high clouds and for that reason, I'm cooling us down by a degree or two. But temps will remain in the low 100s.
The ridge begins to shift east Saturday-Sunday allowing a "cooler" airmass to return to the area with highs falling into the mid-upper 90s. Temperatures continue their slight cool down next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Models are now suggesting another warming trend starting next Wednesday with low 100s returning by Thursday, just in time for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.
