Mostly sunny and hot today with increasing winds this afternoon at 10-20 mph. The breezy winds combined with low humidity and dry vegetation will likely increase our fire danger in the Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the 70's, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s!
Red Flag Warning... Kittitas Valley and NW Yakima County - Until 9 PM
- Critical Fire Conditions
- Gusty Winds 25-35 mph
- Low Humidity
- Dry Vegetation
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
- Gusty Winds 35-60 mph
- Frequent Lightning
Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry and hot with highs in the mid-upper 90s. A slight chance for thunderstorms in the Blues will continue through Wednesday with lightning fire starts remaining an issue.
The massive ridge will intensify and dominate our weather through early next week. Record breaking heat will be possible as a thermal trough pushes northward this weekend. Highs will likely range from 102-110, and even hotter by next Monday and Tuesday. The question is how much hotter!?! Right now, I'm forecasting highs 110-113, but some models are suggesting even hotter temperatures (note: I just can't bring myself to forecast anything hotter until we get a little closer). Will we break June highs or All Time Record highs - Stay Tuned...
June Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 111/2015
- Yakima: 108/2015
- Walla Walla: 113/2015
- Pendleton 109/2015
- Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
- Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
- Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
- Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961