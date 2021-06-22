Mostly sunny and hot today with increasing winds this afternoon at 10-20 mph.  The breezy winds combined with low humidity and dry vegetation will likely increase our fire danger in the Columbia Basin.  Morning temperatures in the 70's, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s!

 Red Flag Warning... Kittitas Valley and NW Yakima County - Until 9 PM 

  • Critical Fire Conditions
  • Gusty Winds 25-35 mph
  • Low Humidity
  • Dry Vegetation
  • No Outdoor Burning
  • Be Firewise
 Red Flag Warning... Oregon Blues - Until 11 PM 
  • Critical Fire Conditions
  • Gusty Winds 35-60 mph
  • Frequent Lightning
High remains over the western U.S. with an upper-level low off the coast of California.  This low has kicked a disturbance into southern Oregon this morning and will trigger strong/severe storms this afternoon.  The best chance for these storms will be in central Oregon and the Blues this afternoon/evening.  Any storms that do develop will be capable of gusty winds 35-60 mph, brief heavy rain and frequent Lightning.  The lightning could spark fires in the Blues today and with gusty outflow thunderstorm winds any new fires could spread rapidly.   There is also a very slight chance (10-20%) a stray shower/storm could slide off the Blues and into the foothills later today.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry and hot with highs in the mid-upper 90s.  A slight chance for thunderstorms in the Blues will continue through Wednesday with lightning fire starts remaining an issue.

The massive ridge will intensify and dominate our weather through early next week.  Record breaking heat will be possible as a thermal trough pushes northward this weekend.  Highs will likely range from 102-110, and even hotter by next Monday and Tuesday.  The question is how much hotter!?!  Right now, I'm forecasting highs 110-113, but some models are suggesting even hotter temperatures (note: I just can't bring myself to forecast anything hotter until we get a little closer).  Will we break June highs or All Time Record highs - Stay Tuned...

 June Record Highs

  • Tri-Cities:  111/2015
  • Yakima: 108/2015
  • Walla Walla: 113/2015
  • Pendleton 109/2015
 All Time Record Highs
  • Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
  • Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
  • Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
  • Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961

