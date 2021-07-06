Hazy sunshine and hotter this afternoon. Slight chance for a stray, dry thunderstorm overnight and early Wednesday morning. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-104.
An upper-level disturbance off the coast of California will move into the Pacific Northwest overnight with enough elevated instability for a few stray thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will likely produce lightning and gusty winds. Unfortunately, these storms will also be dry with little to no rain reaching the ground. The threat of lightning strikes sparking new fire starts will increase our wildfire danger tonight through Wednesday.
Fire Weather Watch - Eastern WA/OR and Northern ID... This Evening-Wednesday
- High Fire Danger
- Dry Thunderstorms
- Lightning
- Gusty Winds
- Fires Spread Rapidly
Temperatures cool behind the disturbance Wednesday but will remain above average in the mid 90s-near 100 through Thursday. As the ridge strengthens Friday another thermal trough will build into the region sending temperatures soaring into the triple digits. Breezy winds will also develop this weekend resulting in an elevated fire risk. A weak disturbance will move across southern British Columbia Sunday and should allow slightly cooler air to spill into eastern WA/OR with highs falling into the upper 90s. The dry and hot weather will likely continue through at least July 20th.