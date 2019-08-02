Mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler today.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-low 70s, low-upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. 

High pressure an heat builds this weekend with lots of sunshine.  Highs in the low-mid 90s Saturday and near 100 by Sunday.  A little monsoonal moisture tries to sneak north into the Blues Sunday afternoon with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. 

The heat continues early next week with most area into the triple digits… YUCK!  The ridge shifts east and a couple of disturbance move through the region with a slight chance for a few stray showers and cooler temperatures.  Highs in the mid-upper 90s on Wednesday and upper 80s-low 90s for Thursday.

