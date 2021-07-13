Hazy and hot with no relief. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 100s
Heat Advisory until 8 PM WednesdayThe ridge begins shifting east Wednesday, winds will increase during the evening hours as modified marine air starts to spill over the Cascades. AHHHHHH a little relief by the end of the week - Temperatures drop into the low-mid 90s on Thursday and mid 80s-low 90s Friday through the weekend. Unfortunately, winds will be breezy to gusty at times resulting in critical fire danger by through Saturday Morning.
- Temps: 98 to 105
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks if working outside
- Remember Pets
High pressure will keep temperatures well above average through Wednesday with highs in the triple digits. Air quality for most of the viewing area remains good for now with most of the smoke being elevated and not surface based. We will need to watch the air quality in north central WA as smoke for British Columbia fires continue to drift south. The large complex fire in Asotin is currently producing hazardous air quality in southeast WA and far northeast OR. Hazy and hot weather continues tomorrow with highs in the low 100s.
Fire Weather Watch... Wednesday PM-Thursday PM (this will need to be extended/upgraded through Saturday morning)
Models are showing the "cooling trend" to be brief with highs climbing back into the mid-upper 90s Sunday and near 100 next Monday. Stay cool and take it easy if your outside.