The heat goes on.... Excessive heat warning through Tuesday at 9 PM with highs 98 to 107... Yuck! Mostly to partly sunny today with breezy afternoon winds developing in the Yakima Valley. This could cause problems for firefighters in the Yakima Valley later today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-107.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon/evening in northcentral and northeast Oregon (Blues). Any storm that develops will be capable of gusts 60 mph, frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours. The wind and gusty winds will produce a critical fire danger.
Red Flag Warning... NE Oregon (Blues) - Until Tuesday 11 PM
- Frequent Lightning
- Gusty Winds... 60 mph
- Fires Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
The ridge axis shifts a little east on Wednesday allowing some cooler air to spill over the Cascades and temperatures should drop into the mid-upper 90s. Winds will likely be a bit breezy Wednesday afternoon as the pressure gradient begins to tighten. A dry front Thursday will cool us down into the upper 80s-low 90s. A stronger front arrives Friday with breezy/windy conditions and cooler temperatures in the mid 80s-near 90s. Rain chance will be confined to the Cascades and western WA/OR.
The weekend looks nice with a little warming trend by Sunday. Saturday's highs in the upper 80s-near 90 and low-mid 90s by Sunday. Heads up - Models are starting to hint at triple digits returning next Monday.