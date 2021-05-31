Sunny and HOT HOT HOT a heat advisory has been issues by the National Weather Service from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Thursday for the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, East Columbia River Gorge and the Foothills of the Blue Mountains high temperatures will range from 97-105 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, also if you work outdoors wear loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks and HYDRATE. Tonight, clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Tuesday clear skies and HOT temperatures will top out in the upper 90’s and possibly 100 degrees in some areas. 

