Sunny and HOT HOT HOT a heat advisory has been issues by the National Weather Service from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Thursday for the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, East Columbia River Gorge and the Foothills of the Blue Mountains high temperatures will range from 97-105 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, also if you work outdoors wear loose fitting clothing and take frequent breaks and HYDRATE. Tonight, clear skies and overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. Tuesday clear skies and HOT temperatures will top out in the upper 90’s and possibly 100 degrees in some areas.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
71°F
Clear
91°F / 56°F
1 AM
69°F
2 AM
67°F
3 AM
66°F
4 AM
63°F
5 AM
62°F
