- 100 to 110
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
- Remember Pets
- Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
- Will need to extend into Friday
The heat is on!!!!
Heat Advisory until Thursday 8 PM
A few morning clouds then sunny and hotter today. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106. Winds becoming breezy by midday-early tonight along the east slopes, Kittitas Valley and northern Columbia Basin (along and north/south of I-90). This will increase the fire danger for that area.
A strong upper level ridge will continue to provide us with triple digit highs through Friday. Thursday looks to be a record-breaking day with highs ranging from 105-110! Upper level wind flow turns more southerly today/tomorrow pushing some mid level moisture into NE Oregon (Blues). This moisture and a weak disturbance will aid in a few dry t-storms developing in the Blues later this afternoon/evening. A slightly stronger disturbance could trigger stray t-storms for the region Wednesday night-early Thursday morning. They won't last long as the quickly push north.
Thursday will likely be our hottest day with record breaking highs between 105-110! Friday looks to be a "little" cooler as the ridge axis shifts to our east, but the highs will remain in the low 100s. A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the low-mid 90s this weekend. Sunny and dry early next week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.