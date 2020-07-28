The heat is on!!!!  
 
Heat Advisory until Thursday 8 PM
  • 100 to 110
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks
  • Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
  • Remember Pets
  • Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
  • Will need to extend into Friday
A few morning clouds then sunny and hotter today.  Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106.  Winds becoming breezy by midday-early tonight along the east slopes, Kittitas Valley and northern Columbia Basin (along and north/south of I-90).  This will increase the fire danger for that area.
 
A strong upper level ridge will continue to provide us with triple digit highs through Friday.  Thursday looks to be a record-breaking day with highs ranging from 105-110!  Upper level wind flow turns more southerly today/tomorrow pushing some mid level moisture into NE Oregon (Blues).  This moisture and a weak disturbance will aid in a few dry t-storms developing in the Blues later this afternoon/evening.  A slightly stronger disturbance could trigger stray t-storms for the region Wednesday night-early Thursday morning. They won't last long as the quickly push north.  
 
Thursday will likely be our hottest day with record breaking highs between 105-110! Friday looks to be a "little" cooler as the ridge axis shifts to our east, but the highs will remain in the low 100s.  A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the low-mid 90s this weekend.  Sunny and dry early next week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.

