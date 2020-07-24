Happy Friday! Those pesky winds will start to die down just after midnight helping fire crews get a handle on multiple fires around the region.
As we head into the weekend a major warm-up is on the way once again. High pressure will build in from the Pacific for the weekend for more sunshine and rapidly rising temperatures.
Temperatures Saturday-Sunday in the upper 90s-100.
The heat is back early next week, with highs in the triple digits through Friday. HOT, HOT, HOT! Make sure to stay hydrated!