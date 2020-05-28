​Another very warm day with high clouds at times giving us filtered sunshine.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
 
High pressure and very warm to hot weather will continue through Friday with highs climbing into the mid 90s.  That's a good 15-20 degrees above average!  However, we're not expecting any records as they are in the low 100s from 1983.

By late Friday evening/night a southerly flow will develop across the region, increasing our mid level moisture and instability.  A weak disturbance in this flow could produce a few stray showers overnight Friday.  Saturday still looks hot with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and it will feel muggy.  A much stronger upper level system arrives Saturday afternoon with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms.  Any storms that develop Saturday could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning.

Much cooler and dry Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.  Sunny and a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

