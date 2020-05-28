By late Friday evening/night a southerly flow will develop across the region, increasing our mid level moisture and instability. A weak disturbance in this flow could produce a few stray showers overnight Friday. Saturday still looks hot with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and it will feel muggy. A much stronger upper level system arrives Saturday afternoon with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that develop Saturday could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and lightning.
Much cooler and dry Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunny and a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.