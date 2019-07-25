unny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
High pressure will dominate the Pacific Northwest today and most of tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs Friday will climb into the mid-upper 90s for the first day of Water Follies. A dry cold front will move across the region tomorrow evening. This will allow slightly cooler air to spill over the Cascades resulting in breezy winds (SW 10-20) late Friday evening-Saturday. Highs cool to the low 90s for the weekend.
High pressure builds early next week with a little warming trend with highs in the low-mid 90s. Another dry front arrives with gusty winds and cooler temperatures next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s.