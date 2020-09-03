Good evening! Another smoky and hazy day with areas of smoke and poor air quality, especially in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Lighter winds tonight will help give some relief to firefighters on the front lines of the Evans Canyon fire. Hazy skies and lows tonight in the upper 50s.
Air quality continues to be an issue for many areas. We are seeing unhealthy air quality levels in Yakima through Sunnyside. Tri-Cities south to Pendleton is seeing moderate levels. If you are sensitive to poor air quality make sure to limit your time outdoors.
A strong upper-level high-pressure system moves in as we go into the holiday weekend, bringing us record-breaking temperatures. Friday will be the hottest day in the heat as temperatures soar to the upper 90s-triple digits.
The heat will stick around through Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the mid-upper 90s through Sunday.
Our next change arrives Sunday night into Monday as a northwest flow pushes cooler air in over the Cascades.
Cooler temperatures to begin next week with highs falling into the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Hot and dry weather returns mid-week to elevate fire danger. Make sure to be fire wise!