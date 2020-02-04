Happy Tuesday everyone!
A nice calm start to your Tuesday. Calm and clear conditions will continue through the morning, with cloud cover increasing over the day as the next weather disturbance moves through the area.
This system will first impact the east slopes of the Cascades by early afternoon. A winter weather advisory was issued for the east slopes for 4 to 8 inch snow accumulations. By late afternoon, this system will move over the forecast area bringing light snow to valleys, basin, and the Blue mountains.
Winter Weather advisory- Tuesday to 7 A.M. Wednesday
- Heavy mountain snow
- Cascades: 4 to 8'' expected
- Blues: 4 to 7'' expected
- Check pass reports
Highs today will stay in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Lows tonight dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.
As temperatures increase, snow showers will turn to rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday over the Blues, Cascades, and most of eastern Oregon, with some snow in higher elevations.
Have a great day!