Frosty windshields waiting and patchy dense fog are waiting for us this morning - So you may need to give yourself a few extra minutes. Increasing clouds today with showers developing after 7pm. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
The Pacific Northwest will be hit with a one, two punch starting this evening that will bring heavy snow to the mountains and potentially damaging winds across the region. The first system is already pushing onshore with snow for the Cascades this afternoon and Blues tonight. The front will also produce scattered rain showers later this evening/tonight for the viewing area. We could also see a little rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys with maybe a little accumulation in the Kittitas Valley.
Quickly flowing behind is a much stronger upper-level system and surface low. This will keep the mountain (Cascades/Blues) snow falling with the heaviest accumulations above 3,000 ft. We will continue to have rain showers around the viewing area Friday through early Saturday morning. The main impact from this second system will be the potential for damaging winds Friday afternoon through midday Saturday. Let's break down these threats...
Winter Storm Warnings and Watches - Cascades and Blues... 4 PM today-4 AM Saturday
- Heaviest Above 3,000 ft.
- Snoqualmie Pass: 12-24"
- White Pass: 20-36"
- Blues: 4-20" (heaviest... Tollgate and Ski Bluewood)
- East Slopes (Cle Elum): 4-10"
- Gusts Friday Night - 50 mph (Blowing Snow)
- Mountain Travel - Difficult to Impossible at times
- Expect Pass Closures
- Other Possible Snow... Kittitas Valley: 1-2"
Possible Damaging Winds Friday Afternoon-Midday Saturday
- Gusts 40-55 mph
- Still some uncertainty of the timing and strength of Winds
- Possible down trees, limbs, and spotty power outages
- Blowing dust depending on rainfall
- Driving high profile vehicles difficult.
Winds will decrease Saturday afternoon-night as the weather system pushes east. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for us Friday and Saturday with the gusty southerly winds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Cooler Sunday with a chance for a few showers by Sunday evening. A warm front will increase our rain chances Monday with highs near 50. Breezy and warmer Tuesday with scattered showers developing Tuesday night and ending by Wednesday morning.