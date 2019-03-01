Good Morning,
The calendar says March 1st, but it feels like January 1st! Low clouds and locally dense freezing fog. We will also see widely scattered light snow or flurries this morning with maybe a light dusting from the Tri-Cities to the foothills. Partly/mostly cloudy this afternoon and cold. Morning temperatures in the teens-low20s, mid-upper 20s by noon and afternoon highs near 30.
Upper level low off the coast of OR will slowly move on shore today and track across southern OR. This low will bring a little instablity with it and could trigger a few snow showers mainly south of the viewing area. We'll likey continue to see patchy late night/early morning fog through the weekend. Saturday a modified arctic front slides south with colder air! High will be 20-30 degrees below average! This front could trigger a few flurries or light snow showers Saturday and early Sunday morning. Most areas will see little to now accumulation. However, a few of us could see up to 1/2".
Dry and cold next Monday, highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. Models continue to show a chance for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday morning. Right now it looks like it could be around 1-3" for the Tri-Cities and a 1/2-2" in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. This is still five days out so, we will fine tune the numbers as we get closer.
Monty