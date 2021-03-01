Happy Monday and hello March! Kicking off the new month with quiet and calm weather. Starting the morning with cool temperatures, but it will not last long. This afternoon we can expect to see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today in the mid-upper 50s.
A ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the PNW will start to shift east. As it does, this will allow a weak cold front to pass through bringing rain, snow showers to the mountains, and cloudy skies for the lower Columbia Basin.
A warming trend is in store for the rest of the week as temperatures start to climb heading into Thursday.
Highs will start to make their way to the upper 50s for Tri-Cities and Yakima. With 60 degree temperatures expected by Friday in the Tri-Cities.
Through our 7-day forecast, not a single drop of rain is expected for the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Spring is definitely in the air!