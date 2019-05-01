Good Morning,
Mostly sunny and a little breezy (WSW 10-20 mph) this afternoon through sunset. Early morning temperatures in the 30s-40s and quickly warming into the 50s after 8 am, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A blocking weather pattern (Omega Block) has developed along the west coast. This will keep us dry with a warming trend into the weekend. Several weak disturbance will drop down the east side of the ridge this week, but they will only produce a few mid and high level clouds.
Monty