Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
High pressure will provide us with some sunshine and dry weather through Wednesday with highs cooling into the low-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. Clouds begin to increase Thursday ahead of our next frontal system. Models are bringing the system onshore Thursday at the mouth of the Columbia river and tracking it east along the Columbia River during the late evening-night. The question is... How much cold air will be in place when the moisture arrives. Right now, it appears that we could have enough cold air for a little rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys - No Accumulation is Expected! Temperatures will likely be mid 30s overnight in the Columbia Basin-Foothills, keeping the precipitation as cold rain.
Another ridge builds into the region this weekend and will hang out through early next week. It's almost that time of year when high pressure means low clouds and fog, so we will add some patchy morning fog to the forecast. Highs in the 40s and low in the 20s-30s