Good evening and happy Thursday! A beautiful day out there today, we actually saw a few clouds giving us a break from the heat. As we finish out the week we will see one more "slightly" cooler day before the heat arrives this weekend.
The low pressure system that kept the clouds and cooler air coming is about to head east. We'll start our Friday with lots of sunshine, but the winds will pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 80s-low 90s.
A Red Flag Warning will be issued for much of the Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, and Wenatchee Valley. Dry conditions with high winds will elevate our fire danger throughout the afternoon and evening. Make sure to be fire wise!
High pressure will begin to rebuild and strengthen as we head into the weekend. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday-Sunday Highs in the upper 90s-100.
The heat is back early next week, with highs in the triple digits through Friday. YUCK! Make sure to stay hydrated!