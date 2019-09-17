Grab your umbrella today... Chilly showers developing in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys between 9-10 am, spreading east into the Tri-Cities between 1:30-2:30 pm and into the foothills around 3-4pm. Winds will be locally breezy at times with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and evening temperatures falling into the upper 50s-low 60s.
A large upper level low continues to drop south along the British Columbia coast today. This will send a warm front through the region spreading rain from west to east this morning and afternoon. A cold front will keep some showers in the forecast overnight with lows in the 40s-50s. The cold upper level low will weaken to an open trough as it moves across the region tomorrow. However, there will be enough instability for showers and a few stray t-storms Wednesday. Any storms that develop could produce some small hail and gusty winds. A bit warmer with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Drier and warmer Thursday-Saturday as high pressure returns, highs in the low-upper 70s. Another front Sunday will bring a chance for scattered showers ending by Monday morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.