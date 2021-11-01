Patchy fog and cold this morning. Increasing clouds by late morning with rain developing this afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs near 50.
A frontal system moving onshore today will spread light rain east of the Cascades later this afternoon. Rain should begin to develop between 2-3 PM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and 4-5 PM in the Columbia Basin through the foothills. Models are showing the rain lifting north out of the region after 11 PM with clearing skies overnight. This should set the stage for patchy radiational fog developing by Tuesday morning. At this time visibility should stay above a mile. A little ridging will provide us with dry weather and highs in the low-mid 50s Tuesday-Wednesday.
Another system arrives Thursday morning with steady rain and changing to breezy scattered showers by the afternoon. Friday looks mainly dry with only a slight chance for a stray shower and breezy winds, highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s-near 40. A series of weather systems will be moving through the Pacific Northwest this weekend and early next week with varying chances of rain. Don't forget to fall Sunday morning at 2 AM - Goodbye Daylight-Saving Time!