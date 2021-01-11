Happy Monday! Who's ready for more rain?! Starting tonight through Wednesday several rounds of rain showers will move through Eastern Washington. Most showers will be light to moderate at times. The heaviest showers will be aimed at the mountains.
All of this moisture moving in from an atmospheric river set up off the coast. That will act as a fire hose to deliver lots of moisture over the next few days for the PNW.
The Cascades crest will likely receive 3-5 inches with 1-3'' for the east slopes. The Blue and Wallowa mountains will pick up 1-2 inches. Snowmelt combined with the rain will result in rises on rivers and streams.
Starting off our week with patchy, dense fog across the area. Some places seeing visibilities of 1/4 of a mile or less. Most of the fog will slowly move out this afternoon and be replaced by mostly cloudy skies. Monday's highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Rain starts late tonight and will be consistent throughout our Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will also pick up becoming breezy to windy at times. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s-mid to low 50s.
Snow levels will drop 2,000-3,000 ft. Wednesday as a few weak systems move in.
Overall temperatures this week in the upper 30s-low 40s. With a slight chance of rain expected through the weekend.