Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy this afternoon with gusts between 20-30 mph. Rain showers developing later this evening through tonight. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon, afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
The slow-moving cold front will take its time moving across the Pacific northwest. Clouds have already increased east of the Cascades this morning and there is a slight chance we could squeeze a few sprinkles out of the clouds. Showers will begin to spill over Cascades this afternoon, pushing into the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys after 5-7 PM, into the Columbia Basin after 9 PM and into the foothills/Blues 10-midnight. The slow moving should be favorable for some decent rainfall in the mountains... Cascades: 1-3" and Blues: .50-1.5". Most areas east of the Cascade will likely see .10" or less with pockets of .25" along the east slopes and foothills. Partly sunny, cooler and breezy tomorrow behind the front with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
The upper level low will send a couple more disturbances in our direction Friday and Saturday with a few showers and breezy to gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. High pressure returns Sunday with a warming trend into early next week with highs in the upper 70s.