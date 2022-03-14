Here comes the rain Monty Webb, Chief Meteorologist Mar 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Weather Currently in Kennewick 55° Cloudy55° / 47° 1 PM 57° 2 PM 58° 3 PM 60° 4 PM 61° 5 PM 60° 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShearer's Foods lets all employees go after plant explosionKadlec Foundation starts WSU Tri-Cities nursing scholarship in honor of late gradLive Like ParkerBCSO says they arrested a woman after she illegally entered Agrium facility, stole vehicleTwo Yakama Nation men facing decades in prison after 2019 murdersCrash closes I-84 Eastbound between La Grande and Pendleton, expect 4-6 hour delayMinor injury rollover temporarily closes SR 240CDC pushes back mask mandate expiration dateRussell Wilson tweets following trade to BroncosOne dead and another injured in crash east of Walla Walla Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. e-Newsletters Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox. Sign Up Now Top Video Wake Up Your Money: Tips to save money on gas Pet of the Day: Fawn Mindful Monday: Our happiness depends on our dispositions Dad Jokes: March 14th, 2022 What's trending in Wake Up: Pi Day! Morning Rush: Officer Involved shooting in Pasco, Diver hits police car in Pasco, and more National Children's Crafts Day The Yakima Women's Century Club empowers women and preserves history © Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe TriCities Top Stories Subscribe Yakima Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.