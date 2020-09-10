Good Thursday evening! We have had a little bit of a break from the smoke the past few days but as we head into the weekend, more smoke is headed our way.
Winds start to shift tonight and as they do they will funnel in smoke from the fires in California and Oregon. The wind pattern will switch to a westerly/southwesterly flow later tonight and persist through the weekend. Light winds through the weekend will keep the smoke still and near the ground surface.
There will be air quality concerns for just about everyone. The air quality will shift from moderate to unhealthy to even hazardous at times.
This will NOT be the weekend to spend lots of time outdoors. As the air quality worsens, you will want to not only limit your times outside but make sure to close all doors and windows in your home so smoke does not draw in.
Highs this weekend in the low-mid 90s.
Winds will become breezy late Sunday and Monday as a front approaches the coast. Unfortunately, this will increase our fire danger across the region. Temperatures will cool Monday into the 80s and we do have a small chance of much-needed rain on Tuesday!