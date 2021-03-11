Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
High pressure will provide us with a nice weather and a warming trend into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. The next frontal system moves on shore Sunday spreading rain into western WA/OR and the Cascades. Snow levels begin to drop Sunday night transitioning the rain in the Cascades into snow. The front pushes east overnight Sunday-Monday, however most areas east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed giving us only a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Snow showers will likely develop in the Blues by late morning and end overnight. Highs cool into the 50s for Monday
Ridging returns Tuesday and Wednesday with quiet weather, highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Models are hinting at another front next Thursday with a slight chance for a few showers.