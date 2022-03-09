Morning clouds, afternoon sun and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
The frontal system that brought us rain yesterday is now moving south out of the Blues with lingering snow showers in the mountains until 10-11 AM.
High Pressure returns Wednesday afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs running a good 10 degrees below average. Clear skies tonight will allow strong radiational cooling and with the Canadian airmass in place lows will drop into the teens and 20s... Brrrrrrr!!! Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday with highs near 50 and lows in the mid-upper 20s. The warming trend will take us into Saturday with highs climbing into the upper 50s-low 60s.
An active weather pattern develops late Saturday into next week with varying chances of rain throughout the period. The first system will increase our clouds Saturday afternoon and give us a slight chance for showers overnight through early Sunday morning. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with highs near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A stronger weather system arrives Monday with rain and raising snow levels. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60s and lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. A weak disturbance Tuesday will trigger a few stray showers and produce breezy winds with gusts 20-30 mph. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.
