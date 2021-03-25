Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening clearing and a slight chance for stray showers, especially in the foothill. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Upslope condition will keep snow showers continuing in the Blues through early this evening with an additional 1-2" possible above 4,000 ft.
High pressure returns Thursday afternoon-Sunday with clearing skies and a warming trend. Highs will warm into the mid-upper 60s by Sunday. Another front will arrive late Sunday evening/night through Monday with gusty winds. Winds Monday could be as strong as 45-55 mph leading to areas of blowing dust, reduced visibility and spotty power outages. Decreasing winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.