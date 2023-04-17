EASTERN WASHINGTON —
Heritage University is putting $250,000 back into the community but awarding teachers and educators $5,000 when enrolling in a two-year principal certification program.
The program is a-synchronous, meaning it’s online classes where attendance is required, and will give you certification plus hands-on practice.
I spoke with MArtin Valadez, a Tri-cities representative for the university who tells me, this is the university’s way of giving back to the community.
Oftentimes, teachers put furthering their education on the backburner because of the financial burden or simply because they don’t have the time.
This program takes care of both those issues.
“There's probably a lot of individuals who come from low income backgrounds and maybe become teachers and they don't have the time to take a year off and just get a masters or they may not have enough money to start that program.” says Martin. “This is sort of our way to make it more accessible by providing these scholarships.”
The program and school are already taking applicants for the Fall 2023 Semester.
Martin tells me the breakdown of how you take classes is as follows:
Your first year is two classes through the Fall, Spring and Summer semesters.
The second year, you take a class in the Fall and an internship of sorts in the Spring and Summer.
This is the first year Heritage University is having the scholarship, hoping that putting money back into the community will pay off in the long run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.