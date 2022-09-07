Forecast Update....  To include - Hit or miss showers today with the best chance in the foothills and into the Blues.  A few stray thunderstorms with locally gusty winds are also possible in the Blues.
 
Weather Authority Alert - Today.  A cold front moving onshore today will increase the pressure gradient, east of the Cascades, producing gusts 20-35 mph.   The gusty winds, along with extremely dry vegetation and very warm temperatures will create critical fire conditions across eastern Washington and Oregon.  
 
Red Flag Warning - Everyone ... Today 10 AM - 11 PM
  • Strongest winds after 2-3 PM
  • Gusts 20-35 MPH
  • Rapid Fire Spread
  • No Outdoor Burning
  • Be Firewise
There is a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or showers overnight Wednesday in the mountains with the cold front.  Cooler air arrives Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s-50s.  A little break in the fire danger on Thursday.  Winds increasing Friday and Saturday with another ramping up of the fire threat - Fire Weather Watch for Friday and Saturday.  Sunday looks quiet and warmer with highs near 90.  Models are suggesting a weather system early next week with a slight chance for a few stray showers.  Highs cool into the low-mid 80s next Monday and Tuesday.