Forecast Update.... To include - Hit or miss showers today with the best chance in the foothills and into the Blues. A few stray thunderstorms with locally gusty winds are also possible in the Blues.
Weather Authority Alert - Today. A cold front moving onshore today will increase the pressure gradient, east of the Cascades, producing gusts 20-35 mph. The gusty winds, along with extremely dry vegetation and very warm temperatures will create critical fire conditions across eastern Washington and Oregon.
Red Flag Warning - Everyone ... Today 10 AM - 11 PM
- Strongest winds after 2-3 PM
- Gusts 20-35 MPH
- Rapid Fire Spread
- No Outdoor Burning
- Be Firewise
There is a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm or showers overnight Wednesday in the mountains with the cold front. Cooler air arrives Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 40s-50s. A little break in the fire danger on Thursday. Winds increasing Friday and Saturday with another ramping up of the fire threat - Fire Weather Watch for Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks quiet and warmer with highs near 90. Models are suggesting a weather system early next week with a slight chance for a few stray showers. Highs cool into the low-mid 80s next Monday and Tuesday.
