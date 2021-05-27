Tradition and rivalry are two things are two things the sports world thrives on. The rivalry between Yakima and the Tri-Cities is alive and well. For the first time since the mid 2000's the All-State feeder game between the I-82 rivals has been revived.
Re-branded as the Columbia Basin Series, organizer Jason Jarrett says that he hopes this will continue to be a yearly thing.
"We want to create a memorable event for these seniors," said Jarrett. "For some, it's their last game as a high school baseball player."
The game features seniors from the greater Tri-Cities area on a team and pins them against seniors from the greater Yakima area. It also helps players showcase their talent to earn a nomination for the All-State tournament in July.
"It's really a true honor honestly," said infielder Trevor Ridley of Kennewick, "playing with these guys, I mean these guys are amazing... And then the best guys from Yakima, it's just going to be a true show honestly, these guys are great."
Reviving this event in 2021 also had special meaning. These seniors lost their junior year, and their senior year was shortened without a post-season on the line. It proves to be more than just a game of baseball.
"Some of us are ending our careers soon or we don't know what the future looks like for us," said West Valley outfielder Elijah Grange, "so i think it's super cool that we get to all have this one last kind of dance with each other, to go out and play baseball."
In addition to providing an opportunity to create a final positive memory as a high school baseball player, on a cerebral level, Grange says baseball is a way to bring people together despite the differences they have.
"I think we live in a culture that so many people are divided," said Grange, "so many things divide us. I think it's awesome to have a group of guys that have different teams that we play for. It's awesome that we can all come together and play for all the same goal."
Tri-Cities walked away with a 5-2 win over Yakima.
Matty Carlson of Hanford High School was one hit from the cycle, going 4/5 on the day.
David Grewe, a standout of Tri-Cities Prep, threw 3 innings for 5 K's and no runs.
Mason Brunson of Richland pitched 3 innings, tallying 4 K's and gave up no runs despite only walking one.
The All-State tournament will take play the weekend of July 10th with the championship game being aired on Sunday, July 11th on SWX.
Rosters from Columbia Basin Series:
TRI-CITIES
ROSTER SCHOOL POSITION
#20) MASON BRUNSON RICHLAND PITCHER
#5) CARSON CRAIG RICHLAND OUTFIELD
#3) SCOTT ARTZER RICHLAND CATCHER/OUTFIELD
#4) TREVOR DAME RICHLAND INFIELD
#6) RYAN JUNDT RICHLAND PITCHER
#7) DAVID GREWE TRI-CITIES PREP PITCHER/INFIELD
#12) KELLEN HOBSON TRI-CITIES PREP INFIELD
#9) MATTY CARLSON HANFORD INFIELD
#4) CADE PUCKETT KENNEWICK PITCHER/INFIELD
#21) GAVEN MATTSON KENNEWICK PITCHER/OUTFIELD
#6) JACKSON LIND KENNEWICK CATCHER/OUTFIELD
#3) TREVOR RIDLEY KENNEWICK INFIELD/OUTFIELD
#10) EDEN BLANCO CHIAWANA INFIELD
#5) DEVYN HERNANDEZ CHIAWANA OUTFIELD/PITCHER
#13) IVAN POLOMINO CHIAWANA INFIELD
YAKIMA
ROSTER SCHOOL POSITION
#4) JADEN KLEBAUM WEST VALLEY OUTFIELD/UTILITY
#7) ELI GRANGE WEST VALLEY UTILITY
#10) BLAKE STINER WEST VALLEY UTILITY
#11) CONNER SCHLECT WEST VALLEY PITCHER/UTLITY
#13) JOHNNY HANSES WEST VALLEY CATCHER
#14) BLAKE LEVERTON WEST VALLEY PITCHER/INFIELD
#4) STEVAN RODRIGUEZ IKE INFIELD/PITCHER
#11) CALEB COSCARART IKE PITCHER/INFIELD
#12) RYAN FOWLER IKE CATCHER
#4) TYLER STONE EAST VALLEY OUTFIELD
#25) DILLAN MORROW EAST VALLEY OUTFIELD
#20) DEAN PETTYJOHN SELAH CATCHER
#22} CADEN HERBST SELAH UTILITY/PITCHER
#9) CHARLES GARGUS DAVIS PITCHER
#17) EDDIE ALMGAUER SUNNYSIDE PITCHER/INFIELD